TEAMSTERS CELEBRATE PASSAGE OF 2024 FAA REAUTHORIZATION ACT

Union Wins Major Provisions for Airline Industry Members in the New Act

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters applaud yesterday's passage of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024, legislation that includes several provisions the union fought for on behalf of Teamsters Airline Division members. The bill now heads to the President's desk.

"The Teamsters Union is proud to support the bipartisan reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration and its imminent enactment into law," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our members in the airline industry include pilots, mechanics, gate agents, and every job in between. They go to work every day to keep airline operations moving and air travel safe for the flying public. This legislation proves that when Teamsters stand up to fight for our members' jobs and safety in the halls of Congress, we win."

Teamsters-endorsed provisions in the final legislation include:

Maintaining the mandatory pilot retirement age at 65

Combating the outsourcing of aircraft maintenance

Protecting airline employees from assault, including both passenger service agents and flight attendants

Creating new pathways for veterans to become aircraft technicians

Protecting Teamsters-represented manufacturing jobs from unfair competition by Chinese state-owned enterprises

"This bill will make a clear, positive difference in the lives of our members and the traveling public," said Bob Fisher, Interim Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "Following the President's signature, we are looking forward to working closely with the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to act swiftly to implement key Teamster-supported provisions."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

