TEAMSTERS CELEBRATE PASSAGE OF VERMONT PRO ACT

Following Pressure from Teamsters, Legislation Passes Both Chambers

MONTPELIER, Vt., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters commended the Vermont Senate today for passing the Vermont PRO Act (S. 102), legislation that would make it easier for both private and public sector workers to unionize by expanding the right to form a union to historically marginalized workers. The Vermont PRO Act also protects employees from anti-union captive audience meetings and simplifies union elections in the public sector through majority sign-up. The state House of Representatives passed the legislation earlier this week with 115 of 150 members voting in favor of the bill.

"Vermont passed the Vermont State Labor Act in the 1960s with a goal of protecting the rights of workers and the public. This is a work in progress, which will be strengthened by the Vermont PRO Act," said Curtis Clough, President of Local 597 in Barre. "This legislation is a game changer for workers and Governor Phil Scott must sign it into law immediately."

Ahead of the votes in the House and Senate, Local 597 worked with other unions in Vermont and ran a public pressure campaign demanding that state lawmakers vote on S. 102.

"We are pleased that Vermont lawmakers heard us loud and clear when we said they needed to take up this legislation immediately," said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. "With strong bipartisan support, Governor Scott must make this the law of the land in Vermont."

Chartered in 1939, Teamsters Local 597 represents over 900 workers in diverse trades such as package delivery, freight, dairy processing, public transit and school bus services, building material and wire and cable manufacturing, police services and municipal highway maintenance. For more information, visit teamsterslocal597.net.

