TEAMSTERS COMMEND LEGALIZATION OF CANNABIS IN MINNESOTA

Legalization is Smart Policy, Will Create Good Union Jobs

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Teamsters are lauding Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and members of the state legislature for enacting cannabis legalization into law.

"We would like to thank the Governor, Rep. Zack Stephenson, and all of our allies at the state capitol for having the courage to pass this pro-worker, pro-justice policy into law," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Teamsters Joint Council 32 in Minneapolis. "There are hundreds of thousands of jobs to be created in this new industry, and we look forward to bringing Teamster representation to even more cannabis workers."

"The Teamsters had a seat at the table throughout this process because we're making sure that the regulatory framework around cannabis is implemented in a way that accounts for social equity and economic justice. This means including labor peace language and other pro-worker provisions," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We are excited that the legalization of cannabis will create more middle-class, union careers in Minnesota."

Teamsters Joint Council 32 represents 40,000 Teamsters in Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas. For more information, go to teamstersjc32.org/

