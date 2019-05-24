Teamsters Commend Santa Ana USD For Responsible Bidding

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 952 is lauding a recent decision by the Santa Ana Unified School District (USD) Board of Trustees to reject a request-for-proposal (RFP) from a student transportation provider due to the board's concerns about safety, transparency and accountability. Local 952 represents drivers, attendants and mechanics at Durham School Services, the current provider. Durham School Services has also submitted an RFP.

"Our members mobilized and spoke to the board of trustees, and the trustees listened to what they had to say," said Patrick Kelly, Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer. "We would like to thank our fellow Teamsters who were so quick to take action on behalf of not just themselves, but the students they transport. We'd also like to thank the board of trustees for addressing the concerns of their constituents."

"This is municipal government at its best," said Rick Middleton, Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division Director. "These workers are a perfect example of our membership's commitment to having the safest possible school buses throughout Southern California."

Lee Pflug is a Local 952 Shop Steward who drives a school bus for Durham School Services. Pflug attended the hearing and said that the experience was a powerful reminder of the ways that rank-and-file Teamsters can have a positive impact on the decisions that affect their communities.

"This decision is a great example of what can be accomplished when union members and leadership work together," Pflug said. "With the membership reaching out to school board members, teachers and the parents of the students we transport, we were able to demonstrate the importance of quality workers over cost. I'd like to thank everyone for their support."

Teamsters Local 952 represents a variety of workers throughout Orange County, California and the surrounding vicinity. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters952.org/.

Contact:

Patrick Kelly, (714) 740-6218

pdk@teamsters952.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 952

Related Links

http://www.teamsters952.org

