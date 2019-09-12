Teamsters: Company Makes Little Movement After CPS & Loyola Shuttle Workers Vote To Initiate Unfair Labor Practice Strikes

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two bargaining units of transit workers represented by Teamsters Local 727 voted to authorize initiating unfair labor practice (ULP) strikes against their employer, MV Transportation, Inc., on Wednesday, September 4, as a result of the company's unlawful conduct throughout negotiations with the union. To date, Local 727 has filed two ULP charges against MV Transportation. Both charges are currently pending with Region 13 of the National Labor Relations Board.

After the two units voted to authorize the initiation of ULP strikes, the union bargaining committees representing MV-422 and MV Loyola workers met once again with company representatives on Tuesday, September 10, and the union made a good faith attempt to reach a fair agreement.

Despite the union bargaining committee's good faith bargaining, MV representatives made little to no movement on their most recent contract proposal and offered nowhere near to the wage increases they promised employees.

"It's long past time that MV begin treating these hardworking men and women with the respect they deserve," said John Coli, Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "If the company does not cease its unlawful activities and begin treating workers fairly, the entirety of Local 727 is prepared to support our union Brothers and Sisters out on the ULP strike line."

In addition to having the support of the union, representatives from multiple organizations, including the Loyola Graduate Workers' Union and Indivisible Loyola, have reached out to Local 727 to express their support and solidarity with MV workers.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community and our fellow union workers," said Coli. "If we continue to stand together we will win this fight and secure a fair contract for MV workers."

The Local 727 bargaining units currently involved in negotiations with MV include workers employed as drivers and aides by MV Transportation's 422 Division, which provides paratransit services to students with special needs that attend Chicago Public Schools, and workers employed as shuttle bus drivers and dispatchers for MV's Loyola Division, which services the Loyola University campus and Medical Center.

Teamsters Local 727 also represents nearly 300 other MV Transportation workers operating out of the Company's Chicago, North Cook, and Westmont, Illinois facilities, as well as more than 1,200 total transportation workers across Chicagoland. These workers are covered by separate collective bargaining agreements which remain in effect. In total, Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

