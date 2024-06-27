TEAMSTERS CONDEMN BIG TECH'S ATTEMPT TO WRITE ITS OWN LAWS IN MASSACHUSETTS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 25

Jun 27, 2024, 19:02 ET

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Decision Opens the Door for Widespread Attack on Employee Rights

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are condemning the decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to allow Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart to go before voters this November with an anti-worker, anti-taxpayer referendum. The ballot question, if passed, would legitimize Big Tech companies' practice of unlawfully misclassifying employees as independent contractors.

"These billion-dollar companies like Uber and Lyft are brazenly using worker misclassification as a cover while they engage in wage theft and deny fair wages, benefits, and job protections to their workforce," said Tom Mari, Teamsters Local 25 President. "This misguided decision paves the way for these greedy corporations to continue abusing workers and externalizing their labor costs onto the public. Despite this setback, we will continue fighting for workers in Massachusetts."

The measure, as written, contradicts the Commonwealth's standard for independent contractor classification – the ABC Test – and the U.S. Dept. of Labor's standard, the Economic Realities Test. Beyond the negative impact on workers, worker misclassification robs state coffers: a recent study found that many gig workers earn less than minimum wage after expenses, and an inquiry by the state auditor found that gig companies have been bilking government programs for millions of dollars in revenue.

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 12,000 members and their families in greater Boston and southern New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25.com.

Contact:  
Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25

Also from this source

BLOCK BY BLOCK TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

BLOCK BY BLOCK TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Block by Block workers represented by Teamsters Local 25 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement. The...
NEW REPORT ON GIG WORKER PAY SUPPORTS TEAMSTERS PUSH FOR MISCLASSIFICATION REFORMS

NEW REPORT ON GIG WORKER PAY SUPPORTS TEAMSTERS PUSH FOR MISCLASSIFICATION REFORMS

Amid a fight led by Teamsters Local 25 to protect workers from abusive employers like Uber and Lyft, a new report from the UC Berkeley Labor Center...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics