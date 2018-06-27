Teamsters Decry Supreme Court Ruling Rolling Back Public Sector Union Rights

"The Supreme Court's ruling is at a time when so many Americans are struggling just to make ends meet," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "The Teamsters and our allies in the labor movement will redouble our efforts to ensure that working men and women have a voice on the job through strong unions."

The median salary for working people represented by labor unions is $11,000 a year more than non-union people who have no right to negotiate.

"By overturning 40 years of judicial precedent, conservative judges endorsed an agenda supported by corporations and the wealthiest in our society to take away the right of public employees to negotiate over wages, benefits and working conditions," said Michael Filler, Director of the Teamsters' Public Services Division.

