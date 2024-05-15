TEAMSTERS DENOUNCE MOLSON COORS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN COLORADO

Zuckerman Blasts Brewery Giant Over Three-Month Strike in Texas

GOLDEN, Colo., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, along with rank-and-file Teamsters from across the U.S., demanded that Molson Coors negotiate a fair contract and end the strike in Fort Worth, Texas, at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in Golden, Colo.

"Molson Coors brags to shareholders about an 'incredible year of growth' but you know who make this company successful—the workers!" Zuckerman said. "We're here today to remind them of that. We're here to demand that Molson Coors delivers a fair contract for 420 Teamsters in Fort Worth."

Members of Local 997 were forced out on strike on February 17, after Molson Coors failed to come to terms on an agreement that rewards Teamsters with their fair share of the company's profits. Workers are seeking pay raises, improved retirement benefits, and to maintain good Teamsters health care.

"Molson Coors is doing better than ever thanks to its frontline workers. In the last two years, the CEO-to-worker pay ratio exploded at the expense of hardworking Teamsters," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "We stand with Texas Teamsters in their fight for justice and won't stop fighting until our members' demands are met."

Since Teamsters have been on strike, Molson Coors CEO Gavin D. Hattersley has made $2.9 million. Since the last contract, the Coors family have earned over $100 million in dividends. The company continues to insult its workers with an offer of 99 cents an hour.

Ahead of the AGM, Teamsters leader and members held a rally outside the Golden facility to call out the brewing giant's disgraceful handling of labor relations, demanding that Molson Coors address workers' grievances and come to the negotiating table immediately.

"Molson Coors' actions speak volumes about their priorities," said Richard "Kiki" Gonzales, a 15-year Molson Coors worker in Fort Worth who attended the rally. "This company cares more about profits than the livelihoods of Texas workers and their families. Our hard work and dedication deserve respect! We deserve a fair deal from this company that reflects our worth in Fort Worth. Until then, my co-workers and I will continue to hold the strike line 24/7!"

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters