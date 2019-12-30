Teamsters Denounce Uber & Postmates Lawsuit Attacking AB-5

COVINA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is the official statement of Ron Herrera, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 and Teamsters International Vice President on the lawsuit filed today by Uber and Postmates challenging the constitutionality of AB-5.

"This recent lawsuit filed by major corporate interests seeking to invalidate AB-5 is the most recent demonstration on the war that is currently being waged against working people in our country.

"The Teamsters supported the passage of AB-5 in order to protect workers in the State of California from misclassification and wage theft. Greedy corporations are filing this lawsuit to increase their profits regardless of the impact it has on people's livelihoods.

"Teamsters Local 396 and the broader American Labor Movement must use all of the resources at our disposal to ensure that AB-5 is protected and that workers have a voice at the table. When working people come together, there is nothing that can stop us."

