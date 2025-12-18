TEAMSTERS EMS PROFESSIONALS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

261 Teamsters With Local 97 Win First Contract Under New EMS Classification

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals at University Hospital unanimously ratified a first agreement as a unique collective bargaining unit represented by Teamsters Local 97. The new contract brings improved wages and benefits to account for the increased cost of living in the area, as well as better vacation and holiday pay.

"This success represents the culmination of years of advocacy, persistence, and unity among generations of union stewards and members," said Maria Perez, President of Local 97. "I would like to thank the committee members, Business Agent George Burr and Vice-President Amy Lewis for their hard work securing this agreement. This is more than a contract. It's recognition, respect, and a new chapter in the proud history of Teamsters at University Hospital."

The group was previously covered under a broader Teamsters contract at University Hospital and has now established its own distinct collective bargaining unit. The new contract covers 261 workers including emergency medical technicians, paramedics, 911 dispatchers and call takers, transfer service operators, logistics technicians, and emergency vehicle mechanics.

"Our members have been fighting for this for years," said Steve Chait, paramedic and steward at Local 97. "This is not just a new contract, it's a recognition that EMS work is different, and it deserves a focused voice at the bargaining table."

Having a separate contract empowers EMS workers to engage in more focused, efficient, and responsive negotiations, ensuring that their specific needs are represented directly and effectively for years to come.

Teamsters Local 97 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout New Jersey. For more information, contact [email protected].

