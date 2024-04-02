TEAMSTERS-ENDORSED WORKER FREE SPEECH LEGISLATION SIGNED INTO LAW IN WASHINGTON

Teamsters Applaud State Legislature, Gov. Inslee for Protecting Workers Rights'

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Teamsters are celebrating Governor Jay Inslee's passage of SB 5778, a law banning employers from forcing workers to attend captive audience meetings. Employers frequently use captive audience meetings to disseminate anti-union propaganda and deter workers from organizing.

"Gov. Inslee stood by working families by signing SB 5778, which will outlaw employers from forcing workers to attend captive audience meetings," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "Every worker deserves the ability to exercise their rights without fear of reprisal. This law is an important step in defending workers' rights to be free from intimidation or harassment in our state."

Washington became the sixth state in the nation to ban mandatory attendance at captive audience meetings, joining Oregon, Connecticut, Minnesota, Maine, and New York. In the state senate, Sen. Karen Keiser, the chair of the Senate Labor & Commerce Committee, championed SB 5778. It is Sen. Keiser's last bill, as she announced her retirement after serving 29 years in the legislature.

"Senator Keiser's long-standing dedication to the labor movement shines through in her final legislative efforts," said Rick Hicks, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and President of Joint Council 28. "We plan on honoring her legacy by ensuring this law is enforced and organizing even more workers throughout the state."

Teamsters Joint Council 28 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Washington, Alaska, and the Idaho Panhandle. For more information, visit jc28.org

