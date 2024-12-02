TEAMSTERS FILE MORE CHARGES AFTER BIGFOOT TRIES TO OUST UNION WORKERS

Company Illegally Uses Scabs in Shameless Attempt to Decertify Teamsters

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters have filed an eighth unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against Bigfoot Beverages after it falsely and unlawfully tried to withdraw recognition from Teamsters Local 206 and Teamsters Local 324 as the workers' exclusive bargaining representative.

"Bigfoot owners Eric Forrest and Andy Moore have shamelessly claimed scabs have the same status as Teamsters, who maintain their lawful work stoppage after Bigfoot forced the now months-long strike. Bigfoot's desperate attempt to use temporary replacement workers to try to decertify the union is illegal and frankly embarrassing for the company," said Geoff Stewart, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 206. "Bigfoot continues to lose market share, aggravate its customers, smear its name, and waste huge sums of money on corporate union busters — all to avoid negotiating a fair and respectful contract with its dedicated workforce."

Over 200 Teamsters employed as warehouse workers, merchandisers, and technicians were forced onto an unfair labor practice picket line on Sept. 19 after Bigfoot tried to unlawfully eliminate a core pension benefit and lied to the bargaining committee during negotiations.

"Bigfoot's ownership spits on the workers who make them profitable," said Chris Muhs, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 324. "They smugly pretend the strike isn't happening and futilely pit temporary workers against hardworking Teamsters instead of bargaining in good faith. But this fight is bigger than Eric and Andy's egos, and the resolve of Teamsters to win a fair and just contract will only grow stronger because the community is on our side."

In addition to its recent illegal behavior, the company has been lying to Teamsters and the public about the dangers of Bigfoot's proposed switch from a pension to a 401(k) retirement plan. Bigfoot Teamsters are fighting back against the greedy move, which would force each member to spend at least $3,300 per year out of pocket just to match the company's current rate of funding such benefits.

"We're approaching three months of this ongoing ULP strike, and Bigfoot has repeatedly used threats of termination and bribes to try to break union workers," said Isaac Long, a striking Bigfoot member with Local 206. "This sham decertification attempt is just the latest move by a desperate and corrupt ownership team. The strike is not over. The only way it will end is by Bigfoot giving Teamsters the contract we have earned. Together, we are telling the company that its unlawful union busting tactics will not be tolerated."

You can support Bigfoot Teamsters by signing a pledge at http://ibt.io/boycottbigfoot not to buy anything the company distributes until it ends the strike and respects workers.

Teamsters Joint Council 37 represents workers in Oregon, Southwest Washington, and Idaho. For more information, go to jcteamsters37.com/

