TEAMSTERS FILE NATIONWIDE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGES AGAINST AIRGAS

Airgas Workers Fight Back Against Unlawful Retaliation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters have filed nationwide unfair labor practice charges against Airgas for violating numerous federal labor laws. This includes unlawful threats, lockouts, discharge, and retaliation against workers for exercising their legal rights and failing to provide notice and an opportunity to bargain.

"Airgas has the resources to do the right thing, but instead they continue to abuse our members and break the law," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division and International Vice President At-Large. "Management has attacked our members, harmed their families, and put their safety at risk. As Teamsters, we will always fight to protect our members' rights."

Airgas Teamsters have been on strike since June 2 nationwide over unfair labor practices. The strikes began after Teamsters Local 701 in New Brunswick, N.J., was forced to the picket line. Teamsters Local 507 in Cleveland and Teamsters Local 283 in Ferndale, Michigan followed soon after.

Once the strikes began, pickets were extended to 15 facilities in 11 states. Throughout and after these extensions, Airgas illegally retaliated against workers, unlawfully terminating and suspending members in Pennsylvania and California; locking out members in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Ohio, Rhode Island, New York, and Michigan; threatening members in Massachusetts, California, Rhode Island, Ohio, and New Jersey; and permanently replacing members in Ohio and New Jersey, for exercising their contractually-protected right to honor extended picket lines and to strike.

"Management keeps shifting the goal posts and act like they're above the law," said Shawn Diaz, Airgas Teamster and shop steward with Local 701. "We want to return to work, but this company that rakes in billions annually refuses to offer a fair contract that we rightfully deserve."

Airgas has a long history of safety, environmental, and labor law violations, with over $8 million in legal penalties from OSHA, EPA, and the NLRB. In 2016, a U.S. District Court in Florida ordered Airgas to pay $7 million for hazardous waste violations.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters