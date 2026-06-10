TEAMSTERS FILE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGES AGAINST CARGILL

Company Illegally Revokes Pay and Benefits of Over 1,700 Locked Out Workers

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 455 in Fort Morgan, Colo., has filed unfair labor practice charges against Cargill after the company cut off workers' access to pay and benefits. The charges come as the company continues to keep over 1,700 Teamsters locked out of the Fort Morgan beef processing facility.

"Cargill is hurting working families in Fort Morgan by illegally cutting benefits and refusing to pay its own workforce after now locking them out for multiple weeks," said Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 455. "These charges make clear that Cargill cannot ignore the law. It's time for the company to stop stalling and return to the bargaining table."

Cargill has recently faced scrutiny, including antitrust lawsuits involving some of the nation's largest meat companies. In a recent beef price-fixing case, Cargill agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle claims that it conspired with other processors to keep beef prices high, while simultaneously denying any wrongdoing. The Teamsters Food Processing Division is looking into possible antitrust issues tied to the company's conduct. It is one more sign that Cargill is putting profits ahead of people.

"The beef cartel, comprised of Cargill, Tysons, and a couple other companies, have already been sued for violating antitrust laws for price fixing and ripping off consumers," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "Now they're conspiring to fix labor rates. These large meat packers are monopolies that need to be broken up if they can't recommit to the communities that helped make them successful."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters