TEAMSTERS FILE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGES AGAINST DETROIT MEDICAL CENTER

Lab Assistants, Customer Service Representatives Inch Closer to Strike

DETROIT, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 283 has filed three unfair labor practice (ULP) charges against Detroit Medical Center (DMC) on behalf of Teamster lab assistants and customers service representatives at the hospital. The charges come amid contentious negotiations, as Teamsters demand a fair contract and DMC refuses to bargain in good faith.

"Detroit Medical Center is not only failing to offer its 150 workers a fair contract, but they are breaking the law in numerous ways to avoid bargaining with the Teamsters Union," said Steve Hicks, President of Local 283. "We have been in negotiations for several months and Detroit Medical Center has refused to offer serious proposals. Management has disrespected workers, directly bargained with workers, told workers they'd be replaced if they went on strike, and engaged in several other tactics that violate labor law that are further outlined in our unfair labor practice charges against them."

The charges filed against DMC with the National Labor Relations Board are for failing to provide requested information, denying Local 283 representatives access to the core lab and other labs to meet with members, and bad faith bargaining/surface bargaining.

Teamsters are asking for a contract that includes wage increases and access to affordable, high-quality health care. To date, DMC has offered workers pennies in wage increases and refuses to bargain on health care. Teamsters have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached soon.

"These workers deserve a fair contract, and we will not rest until they get what they deserve," Hicks said.

Teamsters Local 283 represents more than 800 workers in a variety of industries in the Detroit region.

