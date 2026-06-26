TEAMSTERS FORCED ON STRIKE AT OPEN KITCHENS

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International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Jun 26, 2026, 11:17 ET

Company's Unfair Labor Practices Trigger Work Stoppage

CHICAGO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and helpers at Open Kitchens in Chicago have been forced to strike over the company's unfair labor practices. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 703, are fighting for a first contract.

"Our members at Open Kitchens are demanding the company end its illegal labor practices and negotiate a fair first contract," said Thomas W. Stiede, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 703. "Management's reckless and unlawful conduct has left these workers with no choice but to strike. It is time for the company to stop breaking the law and get serious at the bargaining table." 

Teamsters at Open Kitchens deliver meals to Chicago Public Schools and other customers throughout the Chicagoland area. Workers voted to join the Teamsters last year, but the company has continued to intimidate workers and drag out negotiations instead of reaching a collective bargaining agreement.

"We come to work every day to do our jobs and provide for our families, but management has treated us with disrespect and constant threats to our livelihoods," said Ernesto Patino, a helper at Open Kitchens and a member of Local 703. "As Teamsters, we are not backing down from this fight until we win the dignity only a union contract can provide." 

Local 703 has filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against Open Kitchens with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the company illegally terminated workers in retaliation for protected union activity. Those unlawful terminations, coupled with the company's continued efforts to delay reaching a first contract, forced these workers onto the picket line.

"Open Kitchens thought they could violate federal labor law and stall these negotiations until our members gave up," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "They made a serious miscalculation. The Teamsters have the strength and the resolve to win this fight."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735
[email protected]  

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

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