TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT NEW DAIRY SELECT MILK TO PROTEST UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES

News provided by

Teamsters Local 662

10 Jul, 2023, 13:07 ET

Company Refuses to Reach Common Sense Solution on Health Care Benefits

DE PERE, Wis., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 662 members at New Dairy Select Milk, a subsidiary of Borden Dairy formerly known as Morning Glory, have gone on strike to protest unfair labor practices at the company. The workers produce sour cream for a number of well-known brands, including Taco Bell, Wendy's and Hello Fresh.

"Borden Dairy is saying 'take it or leave it,'" said Tom Strickland, Local 662 Secretary-Treasurer. "The employer isn't bargaining in good faith; this offer is terrible and concessionary. We're not going to take it."

Negotiations have reached a stand-off over the company's refusal to reach a compromise on the workers' health care coverage. Local 662 is pushing for the workers to join a Teamster health care plan, which would offer better coverage at a lower rate for both parties. Borden Dairy is demanding that the workers receive the company's health care coverage, which would force them to pay higher premiums and deductibles and come out-of-pocket for a wide variety of services that would be covered under a Teamster plan.

"There are more than one million workers covered under Teamster health care plans, and hundreds of employers are signatories to them – including other Borden facilities," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "This posturing makes no sense, and the company needs to give its workers what they deserve."

Workers are currently picketing outside of the company's facility, located at 3399 S Ridge Rd, De Pere, WI 54115.

Teamsters Local 662 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout central and northern Wisconsin. For more information, go to teamsters662.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 662

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.