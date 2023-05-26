TEAMSTERS HALT WAYMO IN SAN FRANCISCO

News provided by

Teamsters Local 665

26 May, 2023, 12:50 ET

Autonomous Vehicle Company Caught in a Lie at Board of Supervisor's Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A zoning appeal victory for the Teamsters Union has effectively stopped the expansion of autonomous (AV) carmaker Waymo following a unanimous vote by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The board agreed with the union's claim that the company had not been forthright in its application to alter the use of a large distribution center in the city's industrial area.

"AV companies such as Waymo threaten the livelihood of Teamster members who are employed in the expanding area of parcel delivery," said Tony Delorio, Teamsters Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer. "Waymo's model is to eliminate working package car drivers entirely, and the work that remains would be relegated to minimum-wage sorting jobs. Their race-to-the-bottom plan was stopped with this vote."

The hearing uncovered inconsistencies in the initial zoning application filed by Waymo, as well as newly discovered violations of municipal transit policy. The company told the Board of Supervisors that it had no intention of engaging in parcel delivery at the hearing, but this was refuted when the Teamsters provided video evidence of Waymo leadership bragging about bringing parcel delivery to the city.

"This company clearly has credibility issues," said John Bouchard, Teamsters Local 350 Secretary-Treasurer. "Nobody came to the microphone to support sending fleets of driverless vehicles onto city streets with the end goal of job elimination. The general public is not on the side of these AV companies – in San Francisco or anywhere else."

The hearing at San Francisco's City Hall was packed with rank-and-file Teamsters who stood and thanked elected officials as the meeting concluded. Teamsters Locals 315, 350, 665, 853, 856, 2010, and 2785 sent members to witness and participate in the hearing. 

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in waste management, transportation, and a wide variety of other industries. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters665.org/.

Contact:
Tony Delorio, (650) 255-0848
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY VOTE DOWN AAA CONTRACT PROPOSAL

TEAMSTERS CUT TIES AFTER CRUISE AV OPPOSES VEHICLE SAFETY LEGISLATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.