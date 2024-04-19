TEAMSTERS IN THREE STATES FILE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGES AGAINST PEPSI

Five Local Unions Challenge Pepsi's Illegal Work Rules, Union Busting

RIDGE PARK, Ill., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Teamsters local unions in three states have filed unfair labor practice (ULP) charges against Pepsi with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over the company's anti-worker policies that are illegal under current labor law.

Teamsters locals across Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa — including Locals 727, 90, 135, 142, and 673 — filed charges against Pepsi's unlawful work rules that prohibit workers from discussing wages, hours, or other terms or conditions of employment. The policies also prevent or discourage workers from forming, joining, or supporting a labor organization, contacting and/or filing charges with the NLRB, and engaging in protected concerted activities.

The ULP charges come as Pepsi Teamsters are in negotiations for new contracts at Local 727 and Local 673 in Illinois and Local 135 in Indiana.

"While Pepsi should be at the bargaining table to reach an agreement that rewards the hardworking Teamsters who keep operations moving, the company is subjecting our members to antiquated and illegal work rules that violate their basic rights," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Teamsters are putting Pepsi on notice that we won't tolerate union busting. We will take coordinated action against the company until it gets serious in negotiations."

"Pepsi management has repeatedly said in bargaining that they have a great relationship with labor and that they 'plan to bargain in good faith,' but clearly that couldn't be further from the truth," said John Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "Other Teamsters local unions have partnered with Local 727 to stand up to this corporate bully. Pepsi management has made one thing crystal clear: they do not value their union workforce. Whether members vote to strike is up to the company. Pepsi should stop with the unlawful behavior and return to the table to give workers what they need."

"This is the largest food and beverage company in North America and it's time they start acting more responsibly and respectfully," said Dustin Roach, President of Local 135 in Indianapolis. "Pepsi needs to address workers' issues at the bargaining table. If they don't, we will hit the streets."

