Teamsters Joint Council 16 Statement On Amazon Cancelling HQ2 Plans In NYC

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Miranda, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16, had the following statement on Amazon's announcement that it is pulling out of plans to build its second headquarters in Long Island City, NY:

"New Yorkers made it clear that Amazon wasn't welcome in our city if it would not respect our workers and our communities. Apparently, the company decided that was too much to ask. We are committed to fighting for the rights of workers throughout the Amazon supply chain and supporting their demand for a voice on the job."

