TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 39 ENDORSES SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN FOR RE-ELECTION

Junior Senator is Unwavering Ally for Wisconsin's Working Families

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 39 today announced that it is endorsing Tammy Baldwin for her re-election bid to the U.S. Senate. Baldwin is running for a third term to represent the perennial battleground state.

"Senator Baldwin has been a strong, consistent champion for issues important to Teamster families," said Bill Carroll, Teamsters Joint Council 39 President. "We're proud to support this re-election campaign, and we'll be doing everything in our power to turn out tens of thousands of Wisconsin workers for her on election day."

Baldwin's work on behalf of Wisconsin's middle class includes advocacy for key Teamster priorities on Capitol Hill, such as the PRO Act and pension relief. She has also been a leader on antitrust reform – most recently, Baldwin joined a bipartisan group of Senators in demanding Amazon provide information about its unethical and potentially unlawful business practices. Last year Senator Baldwin demanded that the Federal Trade Commission investigate the 2018 Energizer-Spectrum merger after Energizer outsourced more than 600 good-paying Teamster jobs overseas and to a nonunion facility out of state.

"Energizer is shipping Wisconsin jobs overseas, jacking up prices for consumers, and it's just plain wrong," Baldwin said. "Our families deserve answers."

Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents more than 18,000 workers at four local unions throughout Wisconsin.

