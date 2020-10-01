Teamsters Joint Council 43 Endorses Jon Hoadley For Congress

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Joint Council 43 announced its support for Jon Hoadley for Congress in Michigan's 6th Congressional District.

As a member in good standing of the National Writers Guild, and UAW Local 1981, Jon Hoadley has served working families in Michigan with passion and dedication in the State Legislature since 2015.

As a state representative, Jon has supported efforts to increase funding to the skilled trades and been a strong advocate for the hiring of union labor to local companies looking for state support on projects. In Congress, Jon would support the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (H.R. 2474) to strengthen worker's freedom to organize and negotiate for higher wages, stronger retirement security and better health insurance.

"During his time in the Michigan Legislature, Jon has been a friend and an ally of Michigan's workers," said Greg Nowak, President of Teamsters Joint Council 43. "Congress needs new leaders like Jon Hoadley, and we know he'll be a powerful voice for workers in the Senate."

"In the Michigan Legislature and in communities across Michigan Jon Hoadley has fought for working families," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa. "Jon has been a champion for workers at home and he will take that same dedication to Congress."

Representative Hoadley faces Congressman Fred Upton in the November 3rd General Election. In the 116th Congress, Upton voted to weaken Teamster pensions, voted against the freedom to form a union and negotiate, and voted for so-called right-to-work legislation that creates lower wages and more dangerous workplaces.

Contact:

Bill Black, (248) 227-3202

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 43