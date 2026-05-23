TEAMSTERS LOCAL 107 SCAFFOLDERS ON STRIKE AT BRANDSAFWAY

Warehouse Workers, Drivers Demand Fair Contract and Protections from Relocation

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a unanimous vote, scaffolders at BrandSafway represented by Teamsters Local 107 are on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike after the company refused to offer fair proposals that would protect the jobs of warehouse workers and drivers in the Philadelphia tri-state area.

Local 107 has represented members at the company, formerly Safway Group, for over 40 years. Seven years ago, Brand Energy and Infrastructure acquired Safway, becoming BrandSafway. During contract negotiations, BrandSafway has refused to provide the union with important information and threatened to relocate members' jobs if they didn't agree to a concessionary agreement.

"We've had members at this company since 1981, and we've always been able to protect their seniority and job security through fair bargaining," said Bill Hamilton, President of Local 107 and Teamsters Eastern Region Vice President. "Now, the company is forcing us to win those protections on the picket line. BrandSafway Teamsters will not rest until the company can guarantee the protections they have fought hard for and earned."

BrandSafway Teamsters are fighting for a three-year contract that protects their seniority and jobs. Members are also fighting for better pay and pensions for sacrificing raises during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, now that BrandSafway has rebounded financially.

"BrandSafway just had its most profitable year," said Ed Gentry, a 27-year forklift driver at BrandSafway and member of Local 107. "We are out on strike for our careers and our families' futures. We won't let this company take away our jobs, our union, or our dignity."

BrandSafway Teamsters will remain on the picket line until management ceases its attempts to bust their union and comes to the bargaining table with proposals that protect their jobs.

Teamsters Local 107 represents workers across Pennsylvania. For more information, visit teamsterslocal107.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 107