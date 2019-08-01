Teamsters Local 118 Members At Wegmans Ratify Contract

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a week-long contract review period, Teamsters Local 118 members employed at Wegmans Food Market distribution centers in Rochester voted to ratify a new agreement by an overwhelming 80 percent margin.

The bargaining unit includes warehouse workers, drivers and skilled trades workers. The new agreement provides for a 15.08 percent wage increase over the term, including a first year wage increase of 3.77 percent. In addition, improvements were made to wage progression schedules, differential pay, stricter part-time language and other improvements that are mutually beneficial.

"While this new agreement sets a new standard with respect to wages and benefits within the grocery warehouse industry, it also addresses the quality of life issues our members deserve. It was imperative that our committee took the time and effort to communicate the many positive changes to this agreement," said Paul Markwitz, President of Local 118. "The overwhelming approval of this agreement underscores the success of that effort."

Local 118 represents approximately 4,300 members throughout the greater Rochester area. Follow us on Facebook at Friends of Teamsters Local 118, on Twitter @Teamsters118 or visit www.teamsterslocal118.org.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter on @Teamsters and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

