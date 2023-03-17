TEAMSTERS LOCAL 1199 MEMBERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT WITH COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED

Teamster Warehouse Workers Fight for and Win Strong Agreement

ERLANGER, Ky., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 1199 warehouse workers have reached an agreement with Coca-Cola Consolidated, following more than a year of negotiations. This is the first contract Local 1199 members in Erlanger, Ky., have ratified with the company.

The new contract covers over 100 Coca-Cola Consolidated warehouse workers. The four-year contract, which is effective immediately, includes wage increases, improved benefits, a grievance process, and job security provisions for workers at the facility.

"This agreement is a victory for our members at Coca-Cola Consolidated," said Randy Verst, President of Local 1199. "The company dragged out negotiations much longer than necessary, but our members stuck with it and never gave up. We believe this contract reflects the value of collective bargaining."

Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola distributor in the U.S., distributes, markets, and manufactures Coca-Cola products in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Its largest customers are Walmart Inc., The Kroger Company, and Food Lion.

Approximately 14 percent of Coca-Cola Consolidated workers are covered by collective bargaining agreements, including more than 1,300 Teamsters in Ohio, West Virginia, and Indiana.

"I'm proud of our members for demanding a fair first contract," Verst said. "I also want to recognize the leadership of the International and the Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference, including Director Jeff Padellaro and our Central Region Representative, Max Zelma, for supporting our members at Coca-Cola Consolidated. Local 1199 and our members are also deeply appreciative of the strong support provided by all the Teamsters at Coca-Cola Consolidated throughout Ohio and West Virginia, and the Ohio Conference of Teamsters."

