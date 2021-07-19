Teamsters Local 251 Condemn Twin River Casino/Ballys For Gambling With Workers' Wages

LINCOLN, R.I., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Twin River Casino/Bally's in Lincoln, R.I. represented by General Teamsters Local Union 251 are displeased that they have not been recalled back to their jobs to date after a long layoff.

After Rhode Island lifted all restrictions relative to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, Twin Rivers' gaming revenue and guest capacity increased proportionally. The workers have played an integral part in the success of the casino over the years and have been dedicated, hardworking, loyal employees, deserve to be treated as such.

Matthew Taibi, principal officer of Local 251, sees the gamesmanship with working conditions at Twin Rivers as damaging.

"It's unfortunate that corporate profits are being prioritized before people, which Twin River has clearly demonstrated by its actions so far by not returning its valuable workers back to their previous positions," said Taibi. "The fact that working Americans here in Rhode Island are having their surplus labor value ignored is disgusting. They're betting against the house."

The workers are considered to be the "ambassadors of the casino" and are usually the first employees to make contact with visitors and guests of the casino.

"Our members at Twin River are fully capable, willing, and qualified to return to their positions immediately," said Taibi. "They have always provided exceptional customer service to guests who visit the casino from all over New England. It is time to for Twin River to recall them to work."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island. For more information, go to https://teamsterslocal251.org/

