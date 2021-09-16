Teamsters Local 264 Ratifies Contract With Niagara Falls Coach Lines

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 school bus drivers and monitors at Niagara Falls Coach Lines have overwhelmingly ratified their latest collective bargaining agreement at the company. The workers provide student transportation for the Niagara Falls School District.

"School bus workers have demonstrated incredible heroism and dedication during the pandemic, and for that reason it is a great honor to ratify a contract that includes the largest raises this work group has ever seen," said Brian Dickman, Local 264 President. "By negotiating an agreement like this in the wake of COVID-19, these drivers and monitors are setting a precedent that can be followed throughout the country."

The four-year contract includes wage increases of at least 18 percent over the lifetime of the agreement. It also includes bonuses for longevity and attendance, more paid time off and a guarantee from the company that it will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect workers against COVID-19. Shop Steward Terry Smith is a driver that served on the negotiating committee.

"We definitely did good," sad Smith. "I've been here over twelve years and this is the best contract I've ever been involved in. The raises we got, to me, were humungous. It's definitely a victory for the Teamsters and the drivers and monitors at this company."

Teamsters Local 264 represents a wide variety of workers throughout Buffalo, N.Y. and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters264.org/.

