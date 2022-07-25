TEAMSTERS LOCAL 377 TO PROTEST OUTSIDE OF YOUNGSTOWN CITY HALL

Street Dept. Demanding that the City Return to Negotiations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers employed by the Youngstown Street Dept. who are represented by Teamsters Local 377 will be protesting outside of city hall on Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm. The workers are protesting a proposal to impose a contract on them after they voted it down and the refusal of city negotiators to return to bargaining so an agreement amenable to both sides can be reached.

Who: Youngstown Street Dept. workers, Teamsters and their allies Where: Youngstown City Hall

26 South Phelps Street

Youngstown, OH 44503 When: Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm EST Interviews: available upon request Visuals: signs, posters

Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.

Contact:

Steven Anzevino, (330) 623-0377

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 377