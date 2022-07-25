TEAMSTERS LOCAL 377 TO PROTEST OUTSIDE OF YOUNGSTOWN CITY HALL

Jul 25, 2022, 09:13 ET
Street Dept. Demanding that the City Return to Negotiations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers employed by the Youngstown Street Dept. who are represented by Teamsters Local 377 will be protesting outside of city hall on Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm. The workers are protesting a proposal to impose a contract on them after they voted it down and the refusal of city negotiators to return to bargaining so an agreement amenable to both sides can be reached.
|
Who:
|
Youngstown Street Dept. workers, Teamsters and their allies
|
Where:
|
Youngstown City Hall
|
26 South Phelps Street
|
When:
|
Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm EST
|
Interviews:
|
available upon request
|
Visuals:
|
signs, posters
Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.
Contact:
Steven Anzevino, (330) 623-0377
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 377
Share this article