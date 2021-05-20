Teamsters Local 439 Ratifies Contract at CEMEX

TRACY, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 90 percent voting in favor, CEMEX drivers in Tracy, Calif. represented by Teamsters Local 439 ratified their most recent collective bargaining agreement. The contract comes after the workers went on a one-day strike to protest the company's unreasonable behavior during negotiations.

"Three times CEMEX proposed a contract that was unacceptable, three times our members voted it down," said Sal Lomeli, Local 439 Secretary-Treasurer. "The company started to delay, so we went out on a one-day strike. Wouldn't you know it, CEMEX comes back to the table and we reach an agreement a few days later. This is a perfect example of the great things that can happen for ready-mix drivers when they exercise their strength as Teamsters."

The new collective bargaining agreement includes a number of improvements, including additional paid days off and increases in retirement benefits and health care coverage. They also received wage increases of one dollar per hour in backpay retroactive to the date of their contract expiring and annual raises of $0.80 per hour.

"Local 439 CEMEX Drivers stood in solidarity to force the company to come to the table with an equitable offer that the membership felt was fair," said David Kirby, a CEMEX Driver in Tracy who took part in the strike. "We had to make a stand and demand our worth!"

Teamsters Local 439 has been representing workers and their families in San Joaquin, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties for over 60 years. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters439.com/.

