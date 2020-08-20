Teamsters Local 492 Endorses Ben Ray Lujan For United States Senate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local 492 announced its support for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in his run for the U.S. Senate in New Mexico.



As the son of a union worker, Congressman Lujan has served working families in New Mexico with passion and dedication since 2009. In the 116th Congress, Rep. Lujan supported legislation to protect Teamster retirees from pension cuts, voted to make it easier for workers to form and join a union, and voted to protect middle-class wages.

"During his time in the U.S. House, Congressman Lujan has been a friend and an ally of working families," said Mike Butler, Local 492's Secretary-Treasurer. "The U.S. Senate needs new leaders like Ben Ray, and we know he'll be a powerful voice for workers in the Senate."

"In the U.S. Capitol and in communities across New Mexico, Ben Ray Lujan has been a leader in the fight for economic justice," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa. "Congressman Lujan has been a champion for workers in the U.S. House and he will take that same dedication to the U.S. Senate."

