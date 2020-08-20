Teamsters Local 492 Endorses In Congressional, Senate Races

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local 492 announced endorsements in upcoming congressional elections in New Mexico on November 3.

United States Senate: Congressman Ben Ray Lujan 1st Congressional District: Congresswoman Deb Haaland 2nd Congressional District: Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small 3rd Congressional District: Teresa Leger Fernandez

On Tuesday, the General Executive Board of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters voted unanimously to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for President and Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Teamster Local Union 492 represents workers in employed by UPS package, freight, warehouse, film and movie, airline and other industries.

Visit www.teamsters492.org for more information.

Contact:

Melissa Malcom, (505) 344-1925

SOURCE Teamsters Local 492

Related Links

https://www.teamsters492.org

