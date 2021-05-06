Teamsters Local 492 Endorses Melanie Stansbury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local Union 492 announced its support for Melanie Stansbury for US Congress in the upcoming Special Election in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.



"Teamster Local 492 is fighting for working families and essential workers on the frontline of the pandemic," said Stansbury. "I am proud to have their support and will work to make sure essential workers are kept safe in warehouses, on the road and on worksites."



"During her time in the New Mexico legislature, Representative Stansbury has been a friend and an ally of working families," said Mike Butler, Secretary/Treasurer of Teamster Local 492. "Congress needs new leaders like Melanie, and we know she'll be a voice for workers in Congress."

