TEAMSTERS LOCAL 502 CASA RATIFIES NEW CONTRACT FOR PHILADELPHIA ADMINISTRATORS

Teamsters Secure Agreement with the School District of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 502 Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) in Philadelphia have voted by an overwhelming 97 percent margin to ratify a new agreement with the School District of Philadelphia.

The new four-year agreement delivers wage increases, addresses wage compression, and introduces five weeks of paid parental leave. It also includes collaborative language that acknowledges administrators as vital partners in the educational process.

"These leaders are essential in advancing the Superintendent's transformational vision and carrying out his strategic plan, Accelerate Philly, to position our district as the fastest-improving urban system in the nation," said Dr. Robin Cooper, President of Local 502 CASA. "This agreement affirms the dedication and innovative leadership of CASA administrators, recognizing them as pivotal change agents, who drive both student and teacher success."

"This contract is the best that Teamsters Local 502 CASA has had in the past 15 years, with step movements and wage increases every year plus two extensive bonuses, take-home vehicles, an increase to the professional development fund, and an increase in life insurance," said Dr. Don Anticoli, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 502 CASA. "Above all, wage compression issues were addressed."

Teamsters Local 502 CASA represents 1,000 school administrators who work in the School District of Philadelphia as principals, assistant principals, facilities area coordinators, climate managers and school police, food service supervisors, early childhood supervisors, lead academic coaches, school trainers, and curriculum specialists. For more information, please visit local502casa.org.

