TEAMSTERS LOCAL 58 RATIFIES HISTORIC CONTRACT WITH TILLAMOOK CHEESE

News provided by

Teamsters Local 58

19 May, 2023, 17:14 ET

Agreement, Facility an Important Piece of Teamster Legacy

TILLAMOOK, Ore., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Tillamook Cheese represented by Teamsters Local 58 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their latest collective bargaining agreement.

"This is a historic agreement for our Tillamook members, who the Teamsters have represented for over 70 years," said Walter LaChapelle, Local 58 Secretary-Treasurer. "I want to thank my rank-and-file negotiating committee and our membership for their support and unity as we worked hard to secure this deal."

Local 58 represents over 230 workers at the facility in a wide variety of classifications, including trucking, ice cream processing, packaging, warehousing, the farm store, and the whey plant. Highlights of the agreement include four new holidays, extensive gains in paid time off, and the preservation of the union health care plan. The workers also gained better pension benefits, which are of special significance to them.

"In the 1950s, there was a 56-day strike to get these workers brought into the Teamsters pension plan, which is one of the longer strikes in the history of our union," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "The Teamsters have sought to honor that legacy by working hard to protect and improve the pension every year since then."

Teamsters Local 58 represents workers in food processing, health care, logistics, and a wide variety of other industries throughout Northwest Oregon. For more information, go to teamsters58.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 58

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.