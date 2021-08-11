Teamsters Local 639 And Joint Council 55 Endorse McAuliffe For Governor

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local 639 and Joint Council 55 announced their support for Terry McAuliffe for governor. Joint Council 55 represents workers in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland in industries including delivery, logistics, public services, ports, and construction.

During his previous term as governor, Terry McAuliffe created 200,000 good-paying jobs in the commonwealth, drove unemployment down in every county, and raised personal income by 14 percent.

"Workers are leading the economic recovery in the DMV," said John Gibson, President of Local 639, "and Terry McAuliffe is the only candidate for Governor of Virginia who understands working families deserve to share in the prosperity of our region."

"Virginia Teamsters braved the frontline of the pandemic to keep our commonwealth's economy moving," said Terry McAuliffe. "I am proud to have their support and will work to make sure workers are kept safe on the road, in warehouses and in the workplace."

