TEAMSTERS LOCAL 667 STATEMENT ON THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Local 667 President James Jones on the murder of Tyre Nichols.

"Teamsters Local 667 stands in solidary with the family of Tyre Nichols and those who will continue to pick up the banner of progress and reform. We strongly condemn this blatant abuse of power and disrespect of human dignity.

"We as a city collectively chose not to give into our rage this weekend. Instead, we chose to follow the words of a grieving mother and turn our anger into demands for change. We would like to applaud the leadership of the city of Memphis. The quick actions of the district attorney and the city police chief is a new step in police reform. By swiftly taking legal action against these perpetrators, our city is sending a message to those who would abuse their authority.

"The nation's spotlight is once again turned towards Memphis similarly to early April 1968. Our leaders face a choice: either do the hard work of building or do the easy work of platitudes and blame. We at the Teamsters and the rest of organized labor choose to do the hard work and hold those who stand in the way of progress accountable.

"We will continue to work together to make our city a better place. A place where all people are safe and secure. We remember Dr King's words that still ring true today: 'Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.'"

Contact:

Matt Brown, (901) 603-8003

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 667