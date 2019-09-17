Teamsters Local 710 Starbucks Distribution Workers Overwhelmingly Ratify Contract

HODGKINS, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 300 Teamsters Local 710 members at DPI Dedicated Logistics, who service Starbucks stores across four major metropolitan areas, overwhelmingly ratified a new three-year contract last night. This victory comes after the agreement was previously voted down on August 22. Since that vote, Local 710 successfully secured strong protections for the members and a longer contract term, both top issues that led to the original rejection.

"With the first offer we voted, it was clear that Starbucks was looking to move away from DPI," said Local 710 Secretary-Treasurer Mike Cales. "With that being a possibility, we needed to ensure that our members and their families were protected, no matter what happened to DPI or which company owned the work – Starbucks need to be loyal to these dedicated workers no matter who the new operator is. We made it extremely clear to the employer that we would not accept any agreement that didn't provide that security. There were a lot of moving parts to the process, but we were able to finally reach an agreement that gave us the protection we needed."

The new agreement protects Local 710 members should a sale take place or if DPI loses the Starbucks business. It also includes significant wage increases retroactive back to June 1, 2019, and several improved benefits throughout the contract.

"I felt confident in supporting this second offer," said Committee Member and Steward Mike Shadden. "We stood together to make sure our employer heard our voices loud and clear. Regardless of what happens, I know that I can continue to provide for my family because my union protects us."

Teamsters Local 710 represents approximately 300 distribution workers who handle the delivery of products to more than 900 Starbucks stores across the Chicagoland, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Minneapolis areas.

