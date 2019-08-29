Teamsters Local 727 CPS Paratransit & Loyola University Shuttle Drivers & Aides Set To Vote On Initiating ULP Strikes

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While students busily prepare for the first day of a new school year, the Chicagoland transit workers they depend upon are busy preparing for potential unfair labor practice strikes. On Tuesday, September 3, two bargaining units of transit workers represented by Teamsters Local 727 will vote to authorize initiating unfair labor practice strikes against their employer, MV Transportation, Inc.

Local 727 represents over 100 paratransit drivers and aides employed by MV Transportation's 422 Division, which is responsible for the safe transportation of children with special needs to and from Chicago Public Schools, as well as MV shuttle bus drivers and dispatchers servicing the Loyola University campuses, including the Loyola University Medical Center.

The union's bargaining committees have met multiple times with MV management over the course of the summer holidays to try to reach fair agreements on both the first collective bargaining agreement covering newly organized MV-422 CPS drivers and aides as well as a successor contract covering MV Loyola workers.

Throughout both contract negotiations, MV management has committed multiple unfair labor practices. As a result of the company's unlawful conduct while negotiating with the two bargaining units, Local 727 has filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against the company. These charges are currently pending with Region 13 of the National Labor Relations Board.

"These men and women work tirelessly every single day to ensure the safety of Chicagoland students and provide an essential service to a vulnerable population. They deserve nothing less than to be treated with respect, which includes an employer who bargains in good faith," said John Coli, Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "Local 727 will stand behind them every step of the way."

Teamsters Local 727 also represents nearly 300 other MV Transportation workers operating out of the company's Chicago, North Cook, and Westmont, Illinois facilities, as well as more than 1,200 total transportation workers across Chicagoland. These workers are covered by separate collective bargaining agreements which remain in effect. In total, Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

