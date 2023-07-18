TEAMSTERS LOCAL 745 WINS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHERN GLAZER'S IN TEXAS

Three-Year Contract Boosts Wages, Protects Teamster Jobs

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 745 and the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference on July 14 reached tentative agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits on a strong, new three-year deal. 

The tentative contract will be presented for ratification on July 29. 

"This contract will bring well-deserved raises and protections for newly minted and hardworking Teamsters in Texas," said Brent Taylor, Principal Officer of Local 745.  

The deal includes across-the-board wage increases for 300 workers who recently voted to join the Teamsters. The new bargaining unit was secured through a card-check agreement between the Brewery Conference, Local 745, and Southern Glazer's.  

"This is one of the best first agreements ever negotiated by the Brewery Conference," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "The Conference looks forward to building on this win to secure more victories for our members." 

The Local 745 members at Southern Glazer's work at one of the largest facilities in the company's national network. The unit includes warehouse workers, receivers, mechanics, drivers, helpers, and yard jockeys. 

Southern Glazer's plans to add about 100 more workers to the site once it is fully operational, as well as more delivery vehicles. The privately-owned company handles more than 50 percent of all wine and spirits distribution in the U.S., with its workforce enjoying powerful Teamster representation in all parts of the country. Key provisions of the three-year agreement include: 

  • Wage increases for all retroactive to April 1. The raises come on top of new-hire step increases during the first two years of employment.
  • Time-and-a-half for hours worked on holidays and double-time for all daily hours worked more than 12.
  • In addition to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day, Teamsters will receive additional holidays for Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Teamsters Local 745 represents Texas workers from Dallas to El Paso. For more information, visit https://www.teamsters745.org

