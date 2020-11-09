Teamsters Local 777 Ratifies Contracts At First Student Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an overwhelming majority of members voting in favor of both agreements, Teamsters Local 777 has ratified two collective bargaining agreements at First Student of Villa Park, IL. One contract covers drivers and monitors at the location and the other contract covers the administrative office staff.

"In spite of the pandemic upending the lives of so many people, our members are still continuing to come together in solidarity to improve their wages and working conditions with a Teamster contract," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Nothing can stop us."

Both collective bargaining agreements include significant wage increases. The contract covering drivers and monitors included improvements to the workers' retirement plans. The contract covering office staff, the first of it's kind negotiated by Local 777, moved the members to a health care plan with massively reduced out-of-pocket costs.

Karla Wood is an administrative worker at the Villa Park location who has worked at First Student since 1996.

"I've worked at this company for a long time in a couple of different roles," Wood said. "Thanks to my union contract, I was able to get my vacation time to reflect my years of service. I'm so happy to be a Teamster!"

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 439-7427

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777