TEAMSTERS LOCAL 916 FILES ULP CHARGES AGAINST ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

News provided by

Teamsters Local 916

13 Feb, 2024, 14:53 ET

Employer Illegally Surveils Union Members While Strike Looms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 916 has filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Central Bureau and Division 1 on behalf of Teamsters at IDOT. The charges come days after IDOT Teamsters voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a fair agreement is not reached soon.

"The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is not only failing to offer workers a fair and equitable contract, but they are violating labor law while doing so," said JP Fyans, III, President of Local 916. "IDOT workers have a legal right to form a union and support their union by wearing T-shirts and buttons. These intimidation tactics will not work on IDOT Teamsters because these workers are united and determined to get the compensation and respect that they deserve."

The charges filed against IDOT Central Bureau and Division 1 with the Illinois Labor Relations Board are for monitoring and surveilling workers on two separate occasions to keep track of who was supporting the union.

IDOT Teamsters are currently working under a collective bargaining agreement that expired on July 1, 2023.

"We are committed to getting IDOT Teamsters the best possible contract—and scare tactics from the employer will only encourage us to work harder," Fyans said.

Teamsters Local Union 916 represents more than 4,000 workers throughout the state of Illinois from Chicago to Carbondale and East Saint Louis to Champaign. For more information, visit teamsters916.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 916

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.