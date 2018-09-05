Teamsters Local 952 Ratifies Contract With Durham School Services

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham School Services Drivers and Monitors represented by Teamsters Local 952 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their latest contract with the company. The more than 300 members provide student transportation services for school districts in Irvine, Santa Ana, Garden Grove and Laguna.

"Congratulations to all of our members at Durham School Services who worked hard to get a fantastic collective bargaining agreement," said Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer Patrick B. Kelly. "I especially want to thank Shop Stewards Walter Raymundo, Lee Pflug, Joe Dicostanzo, Lori Nowak, Guillermo Garibay and Rickquana Ball as well as Business Representatives Almeta Carter and Jeff Sweet. I also want to thank General President James P. Hoffa and Vice President Rick Middleton, whose leadership has been essential in accomplishing victories like this throughout the country. In addition to this, I want to note that decisive and determined political action and DRIVE participation by Teamsters and retirees help make these victories possible."

The agreement, which is effective through December 31, 2020, includes a number of improvements for the workers. The minimum starting wages have been elevated to $19 per hour for drivers and $15 per hour for monitors. The workers will also receive an increase of at least 30 percent for paid time off, with the most senior drivers and monitors receiving up to 80 hours of paid time off per year. The contract also increases paid training and premiums for driving certain vehicles. The starting wage for drivers when the yard first organized with the Teamsters seven years ago was only $10.25 per hour.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

