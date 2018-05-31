Teamsters Locals 200 And 344 Endorse Dana Wachs For Wisconsin Governor

"Current Governor Scott Walker has taken Wisconsin backward through his obedience to the whims of his wealthy donors," said Tom Bennett, President of Teamsters Local 200. "As governor, Dana Wachs will work to repair the damage done by Walker and get this state back on track. He understands that state government should work for all citizens, not just the 1 percent."

Wachs' substantial experience and excellent track record both publically as legislator and in his private legal practice have him positioned perfectly to be an effective governor for the people on day one.

"After two terms of Walker and his lickspittles in the legislature, I don't think Wisconsin can take much more," said Bill Carroll, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 344. "Wisconsin is falling apart and we need a Governor that will step in immediately and decisively, and act in the best interests Wisconsin's working families. In our view, Dana Wachs is a great choice, the best choice, and the only choice."

