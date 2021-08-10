Teamsters Mourn The Loss Of Savannah School Bus Driver Deborah Daniels

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 728 is mourning the loss of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) bus driver Deborah Daniels. Daniels, a proud Local 728 member and union steward, passed away last week due to complications from COVID-19.

SCCPSS school bus workers and union officials attended Daniels' funeral service this morning. During the service, Local 728 presented Daniels' family with a Teamster bible while her fellow stewards spoke about her service to the union, concluding with a balloon release to commemorate her life.

"Ms. Daniels was our general. When it came to fighting for members, she was determined and never backed down. She was strong on the battlefield. Even as she was going through treatment for complications from COVID-19, she was still on the phone with local press and on Zoom calls strategizing with Savannah school bus drivers. She was an invaluable resource to us as a team and exemplified the true heart of a leader," said Kendrick Banks, a friend, fellow driver and steward at SCCPSS.

"Sister Deborah was a faithful and invaluable member of Teamsters Local 728. She cared deeply about her union and was a dedicated steward. She rarely if ever missed a union meeting, and she would always show up to help her fellow drivers. She was not only a faithful union member but also faithful to her ministry, family, and friends," said Vickie Beavers, Local 728 Business Agent. "Always inspiring, encouraging, and empowering, Deborah Daniels touched the lives of all who knew her. This is a terrible loss for our union and all the SCCPSS drivers and monitors who knew and loved her and for whom she worked so proudly."

"Teamsters Local 728 is deeply saddened over the loss of Sister Daniels. She was a leader to her co-workers and cared deeply about her community. She led by example, with courage as well as kindness," said Matt Higdon, President of Local 728. "It's members like Sister Daniels who give our union its strength, and I know her impressive drive and courageous spirit will live on in all who knew her."

Proudly serving our community for over 70 years, Local 728 fights for hard-working families. For more information, go to https://www.teamsterlocal728.org.

Contact:

Vickie Beavers, (404) 201-5757

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 728, Atlanta