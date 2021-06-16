Teamsters: MV Transportation Continues to Undervalue its Workforce in the Wake of a Potential Strike Authorization Vote

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 represents more than 150 full-time and part-time drivers, dispatchers, schedulers, payroll clerks, mechanics, and utility workers employed by MV Transportation's Chicago 135 Division. This group transports Pace clients, cleans and repairs Pace vehicles, and works in close quarters with the public on a daily basis - continuously exposing themselves to significant health and safety risks. Although the Union has encouraged MV Transportation to do the right thing by its hardworking employees, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic, the Company has continued to refuse to appropriately compensate their workforce.



During current contract negotiations with the Union, the Company has consistently proposed insultingly low economic offers that fail to provide respectable increases to compensation for a group that literally risked their lives during the toughest time for MV Transportation, its dedicated employees, and quite literally the entire world. The Company's economic proposal included only thirty cent raises for 90% of the group and did not respond to any of the Union's proposed additions to sick leave, vacation time, health care, and the aforementioned "Hero Pay."

Another high priority demand from these members is to end the practice of mandatory extended time that requires drivers to stay past their scheduled shifts. MV management has abused the drivers by regularly assigning add-ons that extend work hours past the ends of their scheduled shifts. The Company even goes as far as stating that these add-ons are "per management," implying potential discipline should the driver be unable, or refuse, to stay late.

These members will not take this treatment anymore. Due to the continuation of this practice and their continued bad faith bargaining, MV Transportation now risks a job action taken by employees on July 1st, which is the expiration date of the current collective bargaining agreement. If this bargaining unit is forced to strike, it could leave our disabled community's most vulnerable members at risk.

The next bargaining date for Division 135 is set for Friday, June 18th. The Union's proposal reflects the demands of its members; in unity, the drivers, dispatchers, schedulers, mechanics, utility workers, payroll, and maintenance clerks demand to be treated fairly and with respect.

MV Transportation provides paratransit services across thirty states and Canada and is the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting ﬁrm in the United States.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

