Teamsters NEW Voluntary Income Protection (VIP) Plan Open-Enrollment is underway with Union One

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new landmark initiative to enhance the financial security of U.S.-based Teamsters Members, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters ("Teamsters" or "IBT") has open-enrollment currently ongoing for the IBT Voluntary Income Protection (VIP) Plan, underwritten by Prudential Life Insurance and administered by Union One.

A Commitment to Financial Protection for Teamsters Members

The Teamsters VIP Plan represents a significant advancement in the IBT's efforts to provide its Members access to benefits that better protect against the financial implications of missing work due to unexpected health issues. This collaborative effort ensures that Teamsters Members have the support they need to focus on recovering from illness, injury, or surgery, without the stress of financial instability. In a letter dated January 22, 2024, to all Local Union and Joint Council Affiliates, IBT General President Sean O'Brien wrote, "We are pleased to announce a new Teamster Privilege voluntary benefit for Teamster members that provides additional financial protection if they can't work due to illness, injury or loss of DOT and FAA certification because of a medical condition."

Plan Highlights

Life Insurance: Members can enroll in up to $500,000 of Life Insurance no matter their pre-existing medical conditions, offering peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones. Spouses and Dependent Children can also be covered.

Members can enroll in up to of Life Insurance no matter their pre-existing medical conditions, offering peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones. Spouses and Dependent Children can also be covered. Disability Insurance: The VIP Plan offers significant Short-Term and Long-Term Disability options whereby Members can secure coverage without being subjected to medical questions or tests. This inclusivity underscores the IBT's dedication to every Member's welfare.

The VIP Plan offers significant Short-Term and Long-Term Disability options whereby Members can secure coverage without being subjected to medical questions or tests. This inclusivity underscores the IBT's dedication to every Member's welfare. Protection for Specialty Licenses: Tailored to safeguard Members' with CDL's, FAA Pilot certificates, and other specialty licenses, the VIP Plan protects Members when faced with license restrictions or suspension due to medical conditions. This unique coverage enhancement ensures all members have access to the protection they need for the job they are performing.

Union One: A Trusted Administrator

Union One, the plan administrator, specializes in working exclusively with unions nationwide to help expand benefits offered to Union Members. This partnership ensures the VIP Plan is managed with the highest standards of service and expertise. In General President Sean O'Brien's letter to Local Union and Joint Council Affiliates he added, "All benefit options are guaranteed approved during open-enrollment for all active, U.S.-based, dues paying Teamsters. Union One currently is reaching out to Teamsters to let them know about this new benefit program, and how to enroll. Open-enrollment will continue through 2024."

Open Enrollment and Enrollment Windows

The Teamsters VIP Plan has three more enrollment periods throughout 2024, allowing every actively working U.S.-based Teamsters Member the opportunity to benefit from this vital coverage. The enrollment process is fast and simple, reflecting the Teamsters' commitment to Member satisfaction and engagement. With the remaining 2024 coverage effective dates of August 1st, October 1st, and December 1st, IBT members will see their coverage begin the sooner they enroll.

Learn More and Enroll

Teamsters members are encouraged to visit www.TeamstersVIP.com or call (224) 770-5304 to get more information or to enroll in the VIP Plan. Questions and requests can be directed to Union One at [email protected].

About the International Brother of Teamsters (IBT)

For over 120 years, the IBT has been a powerful advocate for workers' rights, representing a broad spectrum of members across various industries in North America. As one of the most influential labor unions, the Teamsters are dedicated to promoting justice, equity, and security for all its Members.

