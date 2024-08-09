TEAMSTERS NURSES AT RADY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FILE INTENT TO STRIKE

1,600 Nurses Forced Back to the Picket Line, Remain Steadfast in Demand for Fair Contract

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Katie Langenstrass, Executive Director of United Nurses of Children's Hospital (UNOCH) Teamsters Local 1699, on the notice of intent to strike filed with Rady Children's Hospital.

"Following an unproductive meeting with Rady Children's Hospital, UNOCH Teamsters nurses have filed a 10-day notice for a strike that will begin on August 19.

"After the membership voted down the hospital's latest offer, we wanted to swiftly get back to the table to try to secure a fair contract for our 1,600 nurses. Despite making our demands clear, the hospital has yet again refused to offer us the wages we are asking for and have forced us back out to the picket line.

"While there were some improvements in the latest offer, it was evident that the hospital was attempting to divide us by reallocating money from some members to others. This is unacceptable. As Teamsters, we stand united in our fight for a fair contract that benefits all nurses.

"Our goal is to secure a fair and sustainable contract that recognizes the hard work and dedication of every nurse. We are ready to negotiate and have told the hospital that we are open and available to meeting at any time to get the agreement we deserve."

UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699 represents professional nurses, therapists and technicians dedicated to promoting excellence in the care of infants, children and their families and is devoted to creating a working environment that enables our members to perform the high-quality patient care that Rady Children's Hospital is known for.

