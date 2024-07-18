TEAMSTERS ORGANIZE SIXTH RED CROSS FACILITY IN KANSAS

Mobile Collections Workers in Hays are Latest to Join Teamsters Local 795

HAYS, Kan., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile collections workers at the American Red Cross facility in Hays have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 795. With the latest organizing victory, Local 795 now represents nearly 100 American Red Cross workers at six locations throughout Kansas.

"Congratulations to mobile collections workers at American Red Cross in Hays for joining North America's strongest union," said Jesse Castillo, President of Local 795 in Wichita. "We are so excited to welcome these new members to our union. Thanks to a robust and aggressive organizing campaign, we have organized the last outstanding unit of mobile collections workers in the state of Kansas that were unorganized."

"American Red Cross workers across the nation are lining up to organize with the Teamsters because they know that they deserve better," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "These workers saw the wage increases, health care benefits, and workplace protections outlined in our tentative agreement with the company and knew they wanted in. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our membership at American Red Cross and winning these health care heroes strong agreements in years to come."

These workers will join more than 1,800 other American Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between the Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because of the strong benefits and knowing that the union will have our back," said Tara Wu, a collections specialist at American Red Cross in Hays.

Teamsters Local 795 represents 1,600 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Kansas.

