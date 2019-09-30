Teamsters Ratify Agreement With Orange County Transportation Authority

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 952 members who work in maintenance and service with the Orange County Transportation Authority voted by an overwhelming 94 percent yesterday in favor of a new three-year contract.

The 160 workers provide critical maintenance services for transit buses and vehicles throughout the county.

The contract provides for wage increases of 5.25 percent in the first year and 4.25 percent in both the second and third years. Improvements were also made in the areas of shift differentials and an additional paid personal holiday. For the first time, DRIVE language was included in the agreement, enabling members to participate in DRIVE. DRIVE is the Teamsters' political action program and stands for 'Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education.'

"This is the best contract we've negotiated for this group," said Patrick Kelly, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952. "It also shows the importance of political action and the DRIVE program. We defeated Prop 6 last year, which would have repealed the fuel tax. The fuel tax goes to road and bridge construction and transit work. This win last year now means more revenue to transit agencies, instead of cuts in service. It supports transit and good jobs like the ones our members perform."

