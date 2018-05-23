Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement For Flight Dispatchers At Allegiant Air

The tentative agreement comes shortly after an election in which the company's mechanics voted to join the Teamsters. A contract ratification vote for the flight dispatchers is anticipated before the end of July.

"This contract includes significant improvements in job security, benefits and compensation," said Chris Griswold, Local 986 Secretary-Treasurer. "I'm pleased that we were able to work with the company and our membership to reach a contract that reflects the dedication and professionalism embodied by the flight dispatchers at Allegiant Air."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

